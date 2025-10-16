Silver Prices May Fall After Diwali – Experts Reveal Why

Ahead of Diwali, the silver price in big cities has crossed approximately ₹1,100 per 10 grams. Prices have risen substantially this year compared to the same time last year. In the market, a kilogram of silver is currently priced at around ₹1.3 lakh to ₹1.4 lakh.

As per industry experts, silver prices have shot up with a rise in global demand and the volatility in the value of the dollar. Nevertheless, experts suggest that prices could dip by a little after the Diwali season as activity in the markets stabilizes.

Experts note that demand during the festive season, an increase in jewelry buying, and investment in silver have pushed the prices up. Nevertheless, after the holiday season rush, a drop of ₹2,000–₹3,000 per kilogram is possible.

Moreover, fluctuations in international silver exchanges, stock market movements, and economic uncertainty might impact silver prices in the next few weeks.

Experts recommend that buyers monitor global market trends prior to making significant investments, as silver is still one of the most volatile precious metals during the festive season.

Also read: Diwali 2025 Date, Significance, Five-Day Celebration, and Muhurat Timings