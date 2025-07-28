Secunderabad Sailing Club Tiscon Youth Open Regatta 2025 Sets Sail with Thrilling Opening Day at Hussain Sagar

The YAI 5th Secunderabad Sailing Club Tiscon Youth Open Regatta 2025 kicked off in dramatic fashion on Monday at the picturesque Hussain Sagar Lake, where strong winds and intense competition set the tone for the week ahead.

With average wind speeds reaching 19 knots and gusts touching 27 knots during the morning session, the lake became a true test of endurance, skill, and tactical prowess for India’s top young sailors.

Fierce Winds Stall Some, Propel Others

Four major classes took to the water on Day 1 — Optimist Main Fleet, ILCA 4, 420 Mixed, and 29er — completing three races each under the planned 10-race schedule, weather permitting. However, the Optimist Green Fleet races were postponed due to the high winds, affecting the youngest group of 36 sailors.

Category Highlights

Optimist Main Fleet

The strong winds proved challenging, especially during the final race where 18 sailors failed to finish. Despite the conditions, Mohd Rizwan (NYSC) emerged as the leader among boys. Local favourite Shringari Roy made a mark for Secunderabad, topping the girls’ category with consistent performances.

ILCA 4 Class

Ramakant (NYSC) displayed exceptional control to lead the boys’ division, while Tulsi Patle (NSS Club) showed sharp tactical acumen to dominate among the girls.

420 Mixed Class

The duo of Thanuja Kameshwar and Sravan Katravath from TSA Club claimed the top spot, their seamless teamwork proving key in the demanding weather.

29er Class

Speed and agility were on full display as Ajay Gajji and Satyam Jha (NYSC) led the high-performance 29er fleet through rough waters.

Participation Snapshot

ILCA 4: 25 sailors (19 boys, 6 girls)

420 Class: 6 teams (12 sailors)

29er Class: 4 teams (8 boys)

Optimist Main Fleet: 32 sailors (24 boys, 8 girls)

Optimist Green Fleet: 36 sailors

Behind the Scenes

Principal Race Officer: Chandrashekar

Scorer: Goutham

Quote of the Day

"This is what inland sailing at its best looks like," said Arjun Pradipak, summing up the energy and intensity of the day. "It’s a great sign for Indian sailing to see such strong talent perform under pressure."

As the regatta continues through the week, all eyes remain on Hussain Sagar to witness how these young sailors ride the winds — and the waves — toward victory.