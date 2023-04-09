HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) train services for the suburban section of Hyderabad – Secunderabad twin city commuters. This was part of the long-awaited second phase of the MMTS trains extension which was finally inaugurated.

The MMTS trains provide commuters including students, office goers, vendors, etc, in the twin cities with a fast, convenient, and comfortable travel option. As part of the second phase, these trains will ply on the newly expanded Medchal-Bollaram-Secunderabad and Falaknuma-Umdanagar routes. Till now, MMTS connectivity in the city is about 44 kms, while MMTS services have been extended to another 41 kms with newly available routes.

MMTS will run on a 28 km route from Secunderabad to Medchal and new MMTS trains are available from Falaknuma to Umdanagar up to 13 km. As part of the MMTS second phase, trains have been plying since last year on another 6 km route from Lingampally to Ramachandrapuram. Medchal, Bollaram, Malkajigiri, Safilguda, and Neredmet commuters will benefit from the newly extended MMTS routes.

The Secunderabad-Ghatkesar and Moulali-Sanatnagar MMTS routes are yet to be launched. There is a proposal to extend the route from Umdanagar to the Airport by an additional 6 Kms but it was postponed. There is also a proposal to extend the second phase of MMTS from Secunderabad to Yadadri Bhuvanagiri which is also pending.

One can now reach Secunderabad from Medchal in just half an hour. Also, the small traders who sell vegetables, milk, and other goods from the surrounding areas of Shamshabad will now be able to travel from Umdanagar to Secunderabad via Falaknuma.

As of now, 86 services are being operated to meet the suburban travel needs of the twin cities daily. MMTS services cover a stretch of 50 km from Falaknuma to Ramachandrapuram via Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Begumpet, Lingampally, and Tellapur, among others. There is also a demand for the extension of MMTS services to Shankarpalli.

