Sandhya Theater 2 Stampede: Sritej Visited by Pushpa 2 Producer Naveen, Minister Komatireddy

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre, which left Sri Tej badly injured and undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital, he was visited by Pushpa 2 producer Naveen Yerneni along with Cinematographer Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy.

Minister Komatireddy urged that the situation should not be politicized and that attacks on film industry properties should be avoided. During the visit, Pushpa 2 producer handed over a check for 50 lakh rupees to Bhaskar, the father of Revathi, who tragically lost her life in the incident, and her son, Sri Tej.

The Minister mentioned that while Sri Tej's condition was stable, they prayed to God for his quick recovery. He also emphasized that the film industry would not be shaken by such events, advising everyone not to believe in rumors.

Minister Komatireddy made it clear that anyone involved in attacks would face strict legal action, as the law would not spare anyone.