Revanth Reddy Out, KCR In? BJP Predicts BRS-Congress Merger Deal

For months, the Congress has alleged that the BRS will merge with the BJP. In the run-up to the elections, they even referred to the BRS as the ‘B-Party’ of the BJP.

In a rather amusing prediction, a BJP leader now claims that the BRS and Congress have struck a deal for a merger.

Providing what he called the ‘exact dates,’ former BJP MLA NVSS Prabhakar said the merger would be announced on June 2 or after December 9.

The legislator went a step further and predicted that Revanth Reddy would be replaced by K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

He claimed that the merger had been agreed upon in light of several scams emerging over the past 15 months since the Congress formed the government in the state.

Further, Prabhakar cited Harish Rao’s recent remarks as evidence of the alleged deal. During a press conference, BRS leader and former Minister Harish Rao dismissed reports of clashes between him and his cousin, KT Rama Rao. When asked if he would continue with the BRS if KTR were given the charge, the former minister responded affirmatively and emphasized that he would follow the orders of his leader, KCR.