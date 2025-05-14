Failed Twice in Class 10? Apply for NIOS Open Schooling Now

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has implemented new guidelines for students who have failed in regular schools. Under the new policy, students from government schools who have failed Class 9 or Class 10 twice or more are now eligible to register for NIOS admissions in 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Students who are seeking NIOS admissions should fulfill the following criteria:

Enrolled in a government school run by GNCTD: Students should be enrolled in a government school under the Directorate of Education, GNCTD.

Failed or compartment result in two or more academic years: Students who have failed or have a compartment result in two or more academic years are eligible for registration under NIOS.

Students who have failed or obtained a compartment result for the first time are not eligible and are requested to remain in their current school.

How to Apply

Students interested in applying for NIOS admissions can do so by following these steps:

Approach the Head of School (HOS): Students must approach their HOS to start the process of registration.

Registration through the MIS Module: The HOS will process admissions through the official MIS Module.

Printed version of NIOS circular: The school has to submit a printed version of the authentic NIOS circular to all deserving students.

Examination and Fees

Examination: The exam for these students will be conducted in April 2026.

Registration fee: There is no registration fee.

Exam fee: Rs 300 per subject is to be paid by the students, but for practical subjects such as home science or painting, the fee is Rs 150 per subject.

Transfer of Credit facility: Those students who have already passed a few subjects in their parent school can use the Transfer of Credit facility and can be exempted from appearing for up to two subjects. This facility is levied at a fee of Rs 230 per subject.

Purpose of NIOS Project

The central aim of the NIOS project is to help students who have failed in traditional schools and allow them to resume their education. Students can be readmitted to their parent school after completing their course from NIOS in later academic years.

Conclusion

NIOS admissions 2025 provide a second chance to students who have encountered problems in traditional schools. Students and parents are advised to approach their school authorities for detailed information and to start the admission process. With the guidance of NIOS, students are able to improve their academic issues and attain their goals.

