Revanth Reddy Is Inefficient, Must Resign If He Can’t Govern Telangana: KTR

BRS working president and former IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, questioning whether the Congress-led administration in Telangana was running a government or a circus.

Reacting sharply to Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks about Telangana nearing financial collapse, KTR criticized the Chief Minister’s attempt to dissuade RTC employees from striking. Revanth had admitted, “Financial institutions look at us like we are thieves. The State’s monthly expenditure is ₹22,500 crore, but we generate only ₹18,500 crore.” He even added dramatically, “Even if you cut me into pieces, I can only generate ₹18,500 crore.”

Revanth further posed rhetorical questions: “Should we cut welfare schemes? Should we raise petrol prices to ₹200?” He warned that continued protests and strikes could lead to a total breakdown of governance.

Objecting to Revanth Reddy comparing Telangana to an “AIDS patient” and “cancer patient,” KTR said, “If you are unable to manage the State, apologize and step down. The people of Telangana will not forgive you for insulting their State.”

Calling the Chief Minister’s statements unprecedented, KTR remarked, “No Chief Minister in India’s history has made such defeatist and damaging remarks. Revanth Reddy has clearly proven himself to be incompetent and inefficient.”

KTR also pointed out that the Congress had made 420 promises to citizens, including the elderly, women, and government employees, during its election campaign—but has failed to implement a single one. “Now, it looks like they are ready to throw in the towel,” he said.

Accusing the Congress government of tarnishing Telangana’s image to mask its inability to fulfil its pledges, KTR said, “Instead of honouring their commitments, they are painting government employees as villains. But it was the Congress that promised the merger of TGRTC with the government, implementation of pending DAs, payment of supplementary bills, abolition of CPS, a new PRC, and timely disbursal of salaries.”

He further added, “The Congress claims it has no funds to provide pensions, extend ₹2,500 to women, or give scooters to girl students, but it has the resources to host the Miss World pageant.”

On the debt issue, KTR accused Revanth Reddy of spreading misinformation. “First, they said the BRS borrowed ₹6 lakh crore. Now, they claim it's ₹8 lakh crore. The truth is, under K. Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership, the BRS government borrowed ₹4.17 lakh crore over 10 years,” he clarified.