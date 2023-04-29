Raja Singh Quitting BJP? Goshamahal MLA Clarifies

Hyderabad: Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh on Saturday dismissed the speculation that he was planning to cross over to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) camp. He clarified that he had no intention to leave the BJP party.

Earlier, reports emerged in the media that the Goshamahal legislator was keen on ditching the saffron party for TDP. However, Raja Singh has rubbished the speculative report and said there was no truth in the report.

The legislator asserted that he would contest the next Assembly election from his constituency and will continue in the saffron camp as it suits him very well.

It may be recalled here that Raja Singh was suspended from the BJP last year for his derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad. The media report had speculated that as the BJP leadership is not lifting the suspension on Goshamahal MLA, therefore, he was planning to quit the saffron party and join the TDP.

Also Read: BSP MP Afzal Ansari sentenced to 4 yrs in jail, may lose LS membership