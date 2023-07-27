Hyderabad: Python's Day Out on Kukatpally Road

Hyderabad: A python was spotted slithering on a busy road in Kukatpally Pragathi Nagar main road on Wednesday evening, causing a stir among residents and commuters.

The python, which was reportedly about 10 feet long, was seen slithering across the road in the rain. The rare sighting attracted a crowd of onlookers, who stopped their vehicles and stepped aside for a while in rain to look at the huge snake .

Locals believe that the python was forced out of its natural habitat due to the heavy rains that have been lashing Hyderabad over the past few weeks. The rains have caused waterlogging in many parts of the city, flooding low-lying areas and disrupting traffic.

However, it was an unusual occurrence on a busy road where many commuters captured images and videos without a doubt.The python was eventually rescued by wildlife officials and released back into the wild.

The incident highlights the impact that heavy rains can have on wildlife. When natural habitats are flooded, animals are forced to seek refuge in other areas, which can sometimes lead to dangerous encounters with humans.

It is important to be aware of your surroundings during heavy rains and to avoid approaching any unfamiliar animals. If you see a wild animal, it is best to leave it alone and contact the authorities.

