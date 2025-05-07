Operation Abhyaas: Air Raid Sirens Sounded in Hyderabad After 50 Years

As part of Operation Abhyaas, a series of civil defence mock drills were smoothly conducted across four major areas of Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 7. The primary locations included Secunderabad, Golconda, Nacharam, and Kanchanbagh. Additional safety drills simulating war-like scenarios were held in other parts of the city as well, including Mehdipatnam, Mallapur, Rein Bazar, Moula Ali, and the Cyber Towers junction.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Central government had announced national-level civil defence drills in 244 districts across the country, scheduled for May 7.

As part of these exercises, air raid sirens were sounded in Hyderabad for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Personnel from various departments—including the police, civil defence, and fire services—participated in the drills, which ran from 4:00 PM to 4:30 PM. The objective was to demonstrate emergency evacuation, coordination, and rescue procedures.

Ahead of the drills, Telangana DGP C.V. Anand urged citizens to follow safety protocols: seek immediate shelter if outdoors, rely on official sources for information, avoid spreading rumours, switch off the gas and electrical appliances, and remain indoors until an official “All Clear” is issued.

The drills were coordinated by the Integrated Command and Control Centre.