October 29 School Holiday in Telangana due to Cyclone Montha!

The Telangana government has announced a holiday for schools in Khammam, Nalgonda, and Mahabubabad districts on the day, October 29, after incessant heavy showers in various areas. The step was taken to keep the students safe as rain-related disturbances are still ongoing in some parts of the state.

With the influence of the 'Montha' trough system, extensive rains are pounding various regions such as Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these places are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall within the next 24 hours.

The authorities have called on citizens to be cautious and forego unnecessary travel. Parents have been asked to keep children indoors as a precautionary measure. The government is keeping the situation under close watch with alert notifications given to local authorities for emergency preparedness.