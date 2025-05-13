Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad: Heritage Walk Begins at Charminar

Hyderabad turned into a global fashion and culture hub on Tuesday as contestants of the prestigious Miss World 2025 pageant, representing over 190 countries, visited the city's iconic Charminar. The event, hosted with grandeur by the Telangana government, brought a festive buzz to the historic monument.

Heritage Walk from Charminar

The beauty queens kick-started the day with a Heritage Walk from Charminar, exploring Hyderabad’s rich legacy and cultural landmarks. To manage the high-profile event, the state government deployed tight security and ensured smooth coordination.

Shopping at Laad Bazaar

Before the evening gala, the contestants were taken on a curated shopping experience at the famous Laad Bazaar (also known as Choodi Bazaar). They explored handpicked stores, picking up traditional bangles, pearl necklaces, and intricate decorative items that capture the essence of Hyderabad’s craft heritage.

Mehendi Ceremony Adds Cultural Touch

To further immerse the visitors in Indian traditions, special mehendi (henna) sessions were arranged. The elegant designs added a festive charm, reflecting India’s vibrant wedding and celebration culture.

Royal Dinner at Chowmahalla Palace

As the sun set, the guests were treated to a lavish royal dinner at the stunning Chowmahalla Palace. The dinner aimed to offer the contestants a taste of Hyderabad’s regal history and royal hospitality.

This cultural showcase not only reflects Telangana’s warm welcome but also places Hyderabad on the global map as a city that seamlessly blends heritage with hospitality.

