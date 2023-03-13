KTR Requests UAE Govt to Release and Repatriate 5 NRIs from Dubai Prison

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao requested the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to release the five NRIs from Rajanna Sircilla who have been lodged in Dubai jail. He handed over the request letter to the Ambassador of UAE to India, H.E. Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali at Pragathi Bhavan, Hyderabad on Monday.

Shivarathri Mallesh, Shivarathri Ravi, Nampelli Venkati, Dandugula Laxman and Shivarathri Hanmanthu were lodged in Dubai Prison in connection with the death of a Nepali named Mr. Dil Prasad Rai in 2005.

In the letter, KTR mentioned that he had personally visited Nepal in 2013 to meet the family members of the deceased. The Minister reminded Dil Prasad's family accepted and received Rs.15 lakhs as ‘victim’s compensation’ as per Sharia Law “Diyyah” (also referred as ‘blood money’). The necessary documents were submitted by the deceased’s family to the Dubai government in 2013.

The Minister pointed out that he personally took it to the notice of the Embassy of India, Embassy of UAE several times. However, the UAE Court has rejected their mercy petition. KTR said that the only way left for the five Indian labourers to be released is through the approval of their mercy petition by the Prime Minister of UAE, H.H. Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid AI Maktoum.

KTR requested the Ambassador to enquire into facts of the case, its status and take it to the notice of the PM of the UAE to approve the mercy petition of the five Indian labourers for their release from Aweer Jail, Dubai and also to get them repatriated at the earliest from Dubai to India.

During the meeting, H.E. Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali praised the development of Telangana. He said that the infrastructure built here to compete with international cities will change the face of Hyderabad. The Startup ecosystem in Hyderabad, strengths of the IT and its allied sectors in the city have been discussed during the meeting.

KTR presented the investment opportunities, Telangana government’s policies to the UAE Ambassador. The Minister said that venture capitalists from America, France have joined hands with the startup ecosystem in Hyderabad and requested H.E. Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali to introduce T-Hub to the venture capitalists in the UAE. The UAE ambassador who responded positively assured that he will try to establish a connection between the enthusiastic venture capitalists from his country and T-Hub.

