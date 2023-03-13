Budget Session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly to Commence Tomorrow

Amaravati: The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence on Tuesday. The Governor Justice (retired) S Abdul Nazeer will address the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on the opening day of the session. This will be the full-fledged budget ahead of the next Assembly elections.

The Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy is scheduled to present the state budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the House on March 17. Buggana Rajendranath will present the state budget with a total outlay of over 2.60 lakh crores.

In the state budget FY 2023-24, the main focus of the government in terms of allocation is on welfare schemes. The state government will also give priority to agriculture, education and health sectors.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to make important announcements on key issues during the session. The Budget Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting will be held, and the decision will be taken on how many days the session will run.

