KTR Launches India’s 1st Cool Roof Policy In Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana became the first state in the country to launch a Cool Roof policy on Monday. The Cool Roof policy aims at reducing the urban heat island impact & heat stress and in the process saving on CO2 emissions & save energy. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao formally launched the Cool Roof Policy at an event held in the city.

With a vision to make Telangana a more thermally comfortable, a heat resilient state, #TrailblazerTelangana Govt takes an innovative step. MA&UD Minister @KTRBRS launched ‘Telangana Cool Roof Policy 2023-28’ to reduce urban heat island impact☀️ & heat stress🌡️ pic.twitter.com/aeEukEOv2c — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 3, 2023

The mission of the policy will speed up the adoption of cool roofs in the state and ensure to development of an ecosystem of trained manpower, and materials to support the implementation of cool roofs and developing suppliers. The evaluation of cool roof installations will also be monitored. The policy aims to ensure cooler homes, as cool roofs can help lower indoor temperatures in comparison to traditional roofs. It will also lead to lower costs as it needs just limited maintenance and will save 20% on energy costs. It is an innovative step to make Telangana thermally comfortable and heat resilient.

