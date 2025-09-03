Kavitha Resigns from BRS, MLC Post: KCR’s Daughter Clarifies Stand on Political Future

A day after being suspended from the BRS, Kalavakuntla Kavitha resigned from the party’s primary membership as well as her post as MLC. She announced her decision at a press conference on Wednesday (September 3).

Kavitha said she would decide on her political future only after consulting stakeholders of Telangana Jagruthi and the BC community leaders, stressing that she was not willing to take any hasty steps.

During the press meet, she launched a scathing attack on BRS leader Harish Rao, accusing him of conspiring to take control of the party. She also alleged that Harish Rao had engaged in corruption while executing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, and further claimed he was working in collusion with the Congress.

It may be recalled that Kavitha had earlier blamed Harish Rao and former BRS MP Santhosh Kumar for the CBI probe against her father and party chief K Chandrashekar Rao over alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram.

On Wednesday, Kavitha suggested that she was being systematically targeted after Harish Rao and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy were seen travelling together. She also expressed disappointment with her brother and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, saying he failed to respond to her concerns about the “malicious campaign” against her.

“Rama Rao did not back me when I was attacked… detractors want our family to disintegrate. My suspension is part of a conspiracy to seize control of the party,” she said, urging her father to “observe what is happening around him.”

Kavitha’s suspension from the BRS and her sharp reaction have added fuel to Telangana’s political potboiler.

Sharing the suspension order on X (formerly Twitter), the BRS said: “The recent behavior and ongoing anti-party activities of MLC K. Kavitha are damaging the party. President K. Chandrashekar Rao has decided to suspend her with immediate effect.”