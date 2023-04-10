Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Files Complaint Over ‘Missing’ Mobile Phone

Karimnagar: Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is the prime accused in the SSC paper leak case lodged a complaint with the Karimnagar Two Town Police claiming that his phone had gone missing during his detention, and asked the police to trace it.

The Lok Sabha MP was arrested in the early hours on April 5 by the Warangal police over the leak of the SSC Hindi question paper based on the evidence pointing to his alleged role in the paper leak case.

According to his complaint, he stated that while traveling towards Bommalaramaram Police Station (on the intervening night of April 4 and 5), during the time of arrest, he realized that he lost his mobile phone and informed the police officials in the van itself and later his advocates too.

He claimed that all his contact numbers and Party related information is stored in his phone and blamed the Police authorities for destroying his phone. However, the police officials stated that his phone could have been with one of his close aides Boinapally Praveen Rao.

The complaint was in contradiction to the Warangal police version that the BJP MP had refused to hand over his mobile phone for investigation.

This was further corroborated by the Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath, who during the press conference mentioned that there was a Whatsapp call and chat history between Bandi Sanjay and the second accused who is a TV journalist. If his phone is found with extra information regarding the SSC paper leak, it will be disseminated and there is a conspiracy that the accused may create another issue in the ongoing SSC examinations, added AV Ranganath.

