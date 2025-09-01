Kaleshwaram Project: MLC Kavitha Blames Harish Rao For CBI Probe On KCR

As the Telangana government on Monday decided to hand over the case relating to alleged irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project during the BRS regime to the CBI, BRS MLC and daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, K Kavitha, escalated the internal strife within the party.

Speaking to the media, she directly blamed her cousins Harish Rao, a former Minister in the BRS government, and Santhosh Rao, the party’s general secretary, for the allegations against her father.

She said, “A CBI inquiry has been launched against my father… it burns my heart. KCR gave the people of Telangana wealth that will last for generations. KCR has no greed for food or money. This happened only because of some people around him. All this is because of Harish Rao.”

She further added, “After filing an inquiry against KCR, what difference does it make whether the party survives or not? If I speak like this, it may cause damage in the local body elections. Even if it does, I will still speak the same way. For the first time, I am exposing the names of those harming the party and KCR.”

Founder of Telangana Jagruthi, Kavitha asserted, “It is only because of the misdeeds of Harish Rao and Santosh Rao that KCR is facing this situation. Beware, no matter how far things go, I will settle it.”

Her comments came hours after her brother and BRS Working President slammed the Congress government in Telangana for handing over the case to the CBI.

He said, “The Revanth Reddy-led Congress government has written a fabricated, politically motivated piece of fiction and tabled it in the Telangana Assembly. I do not believe an honourable judge like PC Ghose would have given this report. We believe this is fabricated. This is absolutely political fiction. They only want to malign KCR and the BRS Party. This is a conspiracy under the guise of the report.”

The rift within the BRS deepened months after Kavitha had alleged there was a 100% plan to merge the BRS with the BJP. In an informal press conference in May, she revealed that she became aware of the merger talks while in jail.

Firmly opposing the idea, she recalled stating she was ready to remain in prison for a year but would never support merging the BRS with the BJP.

The internal discord became public when a letter written by Kavitha to her father KCR was allegedly leaked.

Fueling speculation of differences with her brother KTR, Kavitha remarked, “KCR is a God surrounded by evils.”