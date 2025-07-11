July 12 - 14; 3-Day School Holidays in Telangana!

As a mark of respect for the colorful Bonalu festival, the government has declared a three-day consecutive holiday from July 12 to 14 for schools in some parts of Secunderabad. The celebration of the festival, which started on the second Saturday, will also be celebrated on Sunday and Monday, making students and college students happy.

Bonalu Festival Celebrations

The Bonalu festival is the major celebration of the region, which is celebrated with utmost enthusiasm and eagerness. The celebrations began with the Secunderabad Lashkar Bonalu on the third Sunday of the month of Ashadha. The devotees offered bonas to the goddess with utmost devotion, and the goddess was decorated as Shakambari Devi in most places.

Holiday Schedule

The government has announced a holiday for schools, colleges, and universities within the Secunderabad region on Monday, along with the procession and celebrations of Goddess Ammavari. Added to the weekend holidays, this has provided a three-day break to students and college students in the region. The holiday timing is as follows:

Second Saturday (12th): Holiday

Sunday (13th): Holiday

Monday (14th): Holiday (government-declared for the schools and colleges in the Secunderabad region)

Celebrations and Traditions

Bonalu is a time-tested festival, with great fanfare and ceremony. The celebrations are a tribute to the rich cultural heritage of the place, with the people gathering to pay homage and ask for blessings from the goddess. The festival is a true reflection of the people's spirit and devotion.

Conclusion

The three-day festival has put a smile on students and college-going youngsters in the Secunderabad region. With the Bonalu festival being celebrated with such gusto, the government has made it a point that the celebration is availed of by one and all, including students and educational institutions.

