Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Results 2025: When and where to check?

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) exam results for 2025 on its official website, keralaresults.nic.in. The students who took the exam can find their results online by submitting their roll number and date of birth.

How to Check Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Results 2025

The students should take the following steps to get access to the results:

Go to the official website keralaresults.nic.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

or Click on the link named "DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS – 2025" on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and other mandatory details.

Submit the details to see your result.

Download or print your result for future use.

Understanding the Result

The internet result will show subject-wise qualifying status with marks in detail. Students must obtain a minimum of 30% in each subject and overall to clear the exam. The students who fail to qualify in even one paper will be shown as failed.

Revaluation Process

Candidates who are not satisfied with their performance can go in for revaluation. The answer scripts will be rechecked and mark alterations will be reflected in the new result. Revaluation results are usually declared within two to three weeks from the date of application.

Important Websites

Students may view their results from the websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

result.kite.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

Conclusion

The Kerala Plus Two SAY exam results 2025 will be declared shortly. The results can be checked online by simply following the above-given steps. Students who are not happy with their results can ask for revaluation. Keep in touch with us for further updates on the date of the result declaration and other necessary details.

