NHPC Recruitment 2025: 365 Apprentice Vacancies Announced – Apply Now

Jul 11, 2025, 13:47 IST
- Sakshi Post

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has rolled out an exciting opportunity for young professionals through its latest Apprentice Recruitment Drive for 2025. With a total of 365 vacancies up for grabs, this bumper recruitment targets Graduate, Diploma, and ITI Apprentices across various disciplines.

Key Highlights

  • Recruiting Authority: NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation)
  • Total Vacancies: 365
  • Application Window: 11 July to 11 August 2025
  • Application Mode: Online
  • Official Website: nhpcindia.com

Category-Wise Apprentice Vacancies

  • Graduate Apprentices
  • Diploma Apprentices
  • ITI Apprentices

Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for trade-wise and category-specific vacancy details.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications:

  • Graduate Apprentices: BE/B.Tech or B.Sc degree in the relevant stream from a recognised university/institute.
  • Diploma Apprentices: Diploma in the corresponding field is mandatory.
  • ITI Apprentices: ITI certification in the relevant trade is essential.

Age Limit:

  • Minimum Age: 18 years
  • Maximum Age: 30 years
  • (Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.)

Stipend Details

  • Graduate Apprentices: ₹15,000/month
  • Diploma Apprentices: ₹13,500/month
  • ITI Apprentices: ₹12,000/month

How to Apply for NHPC Apprentice Posts

  • Visit the official website: www.nhpcindia.com
  • Click on the “Apprentice Recruitment 2025” link on the homepage.
  • Register as a new user and log in.
  • Fill out the application form with accurate details.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Double-check the form before submitting.
  • Save and print a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

Important Dates

  • Start of Online Application: 11 July 2025
  • Last Date to Apply: 11 August 2025

This is a golden chance for young aspirants to start their careers with one of India’s leading hydropower companies. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply early to avoid last-minute rush.


