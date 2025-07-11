NHPC Recruitment 2025: 365 Apprentice Vacancies Announced – Apply Now

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has rolled out an exciting opportunity for young professionals through its latest Apprentice Recruitment Drive for 2025. With a total of 365 vacancies up for grabs, this bumper recruitment targets Graduate, Diploma, and ITI Apprentices across various disciplines.

Key Highlights

Recruiting Authority: NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation)

Total Vacancies: 365

Application Window: 11 July to 11 August 2025

Application Mode: Online

Official Website: nhpcindia.com

Category-Wise Apprentice Vacancies

Graduate Apprentices

Diploma Apprentices

ITI Apprentices

Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for trade-wise and category-specific vacancy details.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications:

Graduate Apprentices: BE/B.Tech or B.Sc degree in the relevant stream from a recognised university/institute.

Diploma Apprentices: Diploma in the corresponding field is mandatory.

ITI Apprentices: ITI certification in the relevant trade is essential.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 30 years

(Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.)

Stipend Details

Graduate Apprentices: ₹15,000/month

Diploma Apprentices: ₹13,500/month

ITI Apprentices: ₹12,000/month

How to Apply for NHPC Apprentice Posts

Visit the official website: www.nhpcindia.com

Click on the “Apprentice Recruitment 2025” link on the homepage.

Register as a new user and log in.

Fill out the application form with accurate details.

Upload the required documents.

Double-check the form before submitting.

Save and print a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

Important Dates

Start of Online Application: 11 July 2025

Last Date to Apply: 11 August 2025

This is a golden chance for young aspirants to start their careers with one of India’s leading hydropower companies. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply early to avoid last-minute rush.