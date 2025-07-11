NHPC Recruitment 2025: 365 Apprentice Vacancies Announced – Apply Now
The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has rolled out an exciting opportunity for young professionals through its latest Apprentice Recruitment Drive for 2025. With a total of 365 vacancies up for grabs, this bumper recruitment targets Graduate, Diploma, and ITI Apprentices across various disciplines.
Key Highlights
- Recruiting Authority: NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation)
- Total Vacancies: 365
- Application Window: 11 July to 11 August 2025
- Application Mode: Online
- Official Website: nhpcindia.com
Category-Wise Apprentice Vacancies
- Graduate Apprentices
- Diploma Apprentices
- ITI Apprentices
Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for trade-wise and category-specific vacancy details.
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualifications:
- Graduate Apprentices: BE/B.Tech or B.Sc degree in the relevant stream from a recognised university/institute.
- Diploma Apprentices: Diploma in the corresponding field is mandatory.
- ITI Apprentices: ITI certification in the relevant trade is essential.
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age: 18 years
- Maximum Age: 30 years
- (Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.)
Stipend Details
- Graduate Apprentices: ₹15,000/month
- Diploma Apprentices: ₹13,500/month
- ITI Apprentices: ₹12,000/month
How to Apply for NHPC Apprentice Posts
- Visit the official website: www.nhpcindia.com
- Click on the “Apprentice Recruitment 2025” link on the homepage.
- Register as a new user and log in.
- Fill out the application form with accurate details.
- Upload the required documents.
- Double-check the form before submitting.
- Save and print a copy of the submitted form for future reference.
Important Dates
- Start of Online Application: 11 July 2025
- Last Date to Apply: 11 August 2025
This is a golden chance for young aspirants to start their careers with one of India’s leading hydropower companies. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply early to avoid last-minute rush.