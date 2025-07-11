NHAI streamlines process to report and blacklist 'Loose FASTag'

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) To ensure smooth tolling operations and strengthen reporting of ‘Loose FASTags’, the NHAI on Friday said it has further streamlined its policy for the toll collecting agencies and concessionaires to immediately report and blacklist ‘loose FASTags’ -- also commonly called “tag-in-hand”.

In view of upcoming initiatives like the Annual Pass System and Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling, it is critical to address this issue to ensure FASTag authenticity and system reliability, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a statement.

FASTags are sometimes deliberately not fixed on the windscreen of the vehicle by the owners.

“Such practices pose operational challenges leading to lane congestion, generation of false chargebacks, misuse in closed loop tolling system, causing overall disruption of the Electronic Toll Collection framework, resulting in unnecessary delays at toll plazas and inconvenience to other National Highway users,” the ministry highlighted.

To ensure timely corrective measures, NHAI has provided a dedicated email ID and has directed the toll collection agencies and concessionaires to immediately report such FASTags.

Based on the reports received, NHAI will take immediate action to initiate blacklisting /hotlisting of the reported FASTags.

With penetration rate of over 98 per cent, FASTag has revolutionised the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country.

Loose FASTags or "tag-in-hand" pose a challenge to the efficiency of Electronic Toll Collection operations.

“This initiative will help to make toll operations more efficient, ensuring seamless & comfortable journeys for the National Highway users,” said NHAI.

Earlier this month, the government reduced toll rates by up to 50 per cent on certain sections of National Highways that include structures like tunnels, bridges, flyovers, and elevated roads. The move is aimed at lowering travel costs and making road journeys more affordable for the public.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has amended the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008, and notified a new formula for calculating toll charges.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.