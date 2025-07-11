Jagan on the Rise, TDP in Disarray

Former CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent visit to Bangarupalyam seems to have troubled the leaders from the ruling TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance. Reports suggest CM Chandrababu Naidu was upset with his ministers over Jagan’s tour becoming a massive success — clearly indicating how worried they are about Jagan’s growing influence, even with elections still four years away.

Jagan’s visit to the mango market highlighted the real problems faced by farmers in the region. Instead of addressing those issues, the government appeared more focused on stopping his tour. Ironically, their attempt to downplay it backfired—after Jagan met the farmers, the government quickly announced a ₹260 crore relief package, which many believe only came because of his intervention.

For over two months, mango farmers have been struggling with low prices and lack of buyers. In some areas, they had no choice but to throw their produce away. Yet, local leaders and government agencies failed to raise the issue. The price dropped to as low as ₹2 per kg—making even transport and labor costs unaffordable.

Instead of fixing the issue, TDP-friendly media mocked Jagan’s visit and labeled it a political stunt, while insulting farmers who came to share their problems. This double standard is deeply concerning. Similar protests over tomato and other crops have happened before—but weren’t dismissed as drama then.

Ever since Jagan announced his tour, the state government tried to block it—restricting the crowd size, banning bikes and autos, and even controlling fuel supply. Despite these efforts, public interest only grew.

On the day of the visit, the government deployed about 2,000 police officers and set up over 25 check-posts—more to stop people from attending than to manage crowds.

Such restrictions were never seen when Chandrababu was in the opposition. Even during serious incidents like the Kandukur stampede, which claimed eight lives, no action was taken against him. In contrast, when an accidental death occurred near Jagan’s convoy, cases were filed against him and his driver.

Chandrababu often brings up that incident to accuse Jagan of lacking empathy—forgetting his own questionable response during the Pushkaralu stampede, where 29 people died.

In Bangarupalyam, some YSRCP supporters were reportedly injured in a police lathi charge, and Jagan wasn’t even allowed to step out of his vehicle to meet them. In Karnataka, the government buys mangoes at ₹16 per kg. Why can’t Andhra do the same? Instead, the AP government asked the Centre to bear a ₹4 subsidy.

Even in Chandrababu’s own district, farmers are suffering. When Jagan visited farmers in Guntur and Podili, the government barely responded. It shows that when opposition leaders are active, it forces those in power to act—this is the essence of democracy.

Though YSRCP may not have many MLAs now, Jagan continues to show he has strong public support, which clearly worries the ruling alliance. That’s why they’re trying to stop people from meeting him. But history shows that suppression doesn’t work in a democracy—the more you try to push someone down, the more they rise.

Despite the hurdles, people found ways to reach Jagan—climbing hills, crossing forests, even sneaking in through small paths. Videos of their determination went viral. Many now wonder how a leader with such massive support lost the last election, fueling suspicions about EVMs and vote manipulation.

Whatever the case, if Jagan’s visits are forcing the government to act and benefiting farmers, that’s a good outcome. In a way, the ruling alliance has only helped increase Jagan’s popularity by trying to stop him—making it clear that the people are still with him.