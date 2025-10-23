Jubilee Hills Voters Have Already Decided BRS Victory, Will Reject Congress “Rowdy” Candidate: KCR

BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has declared that the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election is as good as won by the party’s candidate, Maganti Sunitha Gopinath, widow of late MLA Maganti Gopinath.

Addressing party leaders at a preparatory meeting held at his residence in Erravelli, KCR said the people of Jubilee Hills have already decided to stand by the BRS and its legacy of development and welfare.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. KCR said the party’s campaign will focus on ensuring an emphatic victory for Sunitha Gopinath, while exposing what he called the “corrupt and destructive” governance of the Congress government.

In his address, KCR accused the Congress government of betraying the people of Telangana with false promises and rampant corruption. “The Congress government came to power by deceiving people. Within just months, it has turned the state into chaos through its loot and misrule,” KCR said.

He sharply criticized the Congress party’s choice of candidate for the by-election, claiming it had fielded a “rowdy-sheeter” from Hyderabad’s underworld. “By fielding such a candidate in Jubilee Hills, the Congress has insulted the wisdom of Hyderabad’s people. This is a test of the city’s conscience,” he remarked.

The Congress has nominated Naveen Yadav.

KCR expressed confidence that the people of Jubilee Hills, known for their awareness and discernment, would decisively reject the Congress candidate. “I have faith that the people will protect the dignity of Jubilee Hills and the peace of Hyderabad by defeating the Congress’s rowdy candidate with a huge margin,” he said.

The closed-door strategy meeting was attended by top BRS leaders including working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), ministers T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Jagadish Reddy, Challa Rajeshwar Reddy, V Prashanth Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy, and E Dayakar Rao.

In-charges from all divisions and clusters under the Jubilee Hills constituency also participated, along with former ministers, MLCs, MLAs, ex-MLCs, ex-MLAs, senior party functionaries, and local corporators.

The attendees presented detailed reports to KCR on the current state of the campaign and voter feedback. According to insiders, party leaders informed the BRS chief that public response toward Sunitha Gopinath’s candidature has been overwhelmingly positive, driven by sympathy as well as trust in the late MLA’s legacy.

Reviewing the campaign strategy, KCR instructed party leaders to intensify grassroots outreach by visiting every household in the constituency. “We must explain to people how the Congress has derailed Telangana’s development and pushed the state into a financial crisis,” he said.

He also urged leaders to highlight the contrast between the Congress government and the BRS’s 10-year rule, which, he claimed, had been marked by both development and welfare. “During our tenure, we implemented landmark welfare programs and development schemes with a humane approach. People must be reminded why these schemes have vanished under the Congress,” KCR said.

As the campaign intensifies, Jubilee Hills is set to witness a high-stakes battle that could influence the political momentum in Hyderabad and beyond.