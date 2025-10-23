Bengaluru Metro Crowds Surge as Holiday Ends

Bengaluru saw a surge in commuters on Thursday as people returned to the city following the festive long weekend, leading to massive crowds at the Majestic Metro station. The end of the holidays saw residents who had traveled to their hometowns for celebrations making their way back, resulting in a significant spike in passenger traffic.

The Majestic Metro station, one of the busiest transit hubs in the city, was crowded both outside and inside. Long queues of people were seen waiting to enter the station, with many passengers standing for extended periods before boarding the trains. The rush was not limited to the station premises—Metro coaches were also overcrowded, with passengers tightly packed, making travel uncomfortable and challenging for daily commuters.

Authorities had anticipated a moderate increase in traffic but the sheer volume of returning holidaymakers caught many by surprise. Commuters reported longer waiting times at ticket counters and crowding at entry gates. Some passengers shared their concerns over the lack of sufficient space inside the trains, highlighting the need for better crowd management during peak travel periods.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) has urged passengers to plan their journeys in advance, suggesting off-peak travel hours wherever possible. Security and staff were deployed to manage the crowd and ensure smooth boarding, though managing such large numbers remained a challenge.

With the festive season officially over, the city is gradually returning to its regular pace. However, commuters are advised to remain patient and cautious while navigating the packed Metro stations in the coming days, as the post-holiday rush continues.