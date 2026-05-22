IPL Ticket Craze: MLAs and MPs Rush for RCB vs SRH Passes

The excitement surrounding tonight’s IPL clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has reached another level in Hyderabad, and the biggest reason behind it is none other than Virat Kohli.

Known for his massive fan following across India, Kohli continues to attract huge crowds wherever he plays. Hyderabad, in particular, has always shown immense admiration for the star batter, and the craze ahead of tonight’s match is proving exactly that.

Huge Demand for SRH vs RCB Tickets

As Kohli arrived in Hyderabad for the high-voltage encounter, demand for match tickets reportedly skyrocketed across the city. Fans are eagerly trying to secure passes to witness the cricket superstar in action at the stadium tonight.

According to social media discussions, the pressure for tickets has become so intense that several influential personalities, including politicians and public representatives, are reportedly approaching authorities seeking extra ticket allocations for friends and family members.

The extraordinary rush for tickets reflects the unmatched popularity of Kohli among cricket fans in the city.

Hyderabad’s Special Connection With Kohli

Over the years, Virat Kohli has built a strong fan base in Hyderabad. Many cricket followers in the Telugu states consider him one of the most admired players of this era.

From social media buzz to packed stands, the excitement around Kohli’s appearance has created a festival-like atmosphere ahead of the SRH vs RCB contest.

Fans are expected to turn up in massive numbers at the stadium, with chants and cheers for Kohli likely to dominate the evening.

High Expectations From Tonight’s Match

The match between Hyderabad and Bengaluru already carried huge anticipation due to the popularity of both teams. However, Kohli’s presence has further elevated the hype.

Cricket lovers are now eagerly waiting to see whether the RCB star can deliver another memorable performance in front of one of his loudest fan bases in the country.

Also read: Peddi Hellallallo Promo Video: Ram Charan, Shruti Haasan Shine