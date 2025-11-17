iBomma Announces Permanent Shutdown in India, Issues Message on Homepage

Movie piracy website iBomma, long under the radar of law enforcement agencies, has posted a message on its homepage announcing that it has permanently shut down operations in India.

The message, addressed to its users, stated that visitors “may have heard about us recently,” and acknowledged that many had supported the platform “from the beginning.” It went on to say the site was halting all services across the country and expressed regret for the decision, offering an apology to users.

The announcement follows heightened scrutiny and police action against the operators of the website, which has been linked to large-scale movie piracy. Over the past week, authorities have intensified their crackdown after the arrest of alleged administrator Immidi Ravi, who reportedly ran an international piracy network.

While the website did not mention the reason for the shutdown, industry observers say the message comes amid mounting investigations and cooperation between cybercrime units and film industry representatives.

The abrupt closure marks a significant development in the fight against online piracy, which has caused major losses to the film industry for years. Authorities are continuing to track associated domains and individuals connected to the platform.

Also Read: iBomma Immadi Ravi Modus Operandi Revealed at Hyderabad Press Meet