Hyderabad: Youth Congress Leader Arrested for Alleged Wife’s Murder

Hyderabad: A Youth Congress leader was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by the Hyderabad police.

The accused, a 30-year-old Vallabh Reddy, is the son of Nalgonda Congress leader Ranga Sai Reddy. He was married to 27-year-old Lahari Reddy and the couple was staying in Himayat Nagar.

According to reports, Vallabh had admitted his wife to a private hospital and told the doctors that she had suffered a heart attack. However, the doctors declared her as brought dead. Later, he conducted Lahari’s last rites before anyone raised suspicion over her death. He also reportedly arranged a communal meal for the departed soul.

As the Lahari’s parents were not convinced with the explanation of their son-in-law, they filed a complaint with the police. Subsequently, the police registered a case and launched an investigation into it. The post-mortem report revealed that Lahari had internal injuries. Based on the findings, the police arrested Ranga Sai on July 26. The police have taken him in custody and are investigating the case.

It is said the couple often fought and their arguments had increased over time. In the heat of the moment, Ranga Sai hit her head against the wall which resulted in fatal injuries to her internally. According to sources, the accused was also involved in an argument with his in-laws.

