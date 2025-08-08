Hyderabad Weather Today, August 8, 2025: Dry Afternoon, Rain and Thunderstorms Expected by Evening

Hyderabad is set to witness a change in weather conditions later today, as per the latest 24-hour forecast released by meteorological authorities. While the city is expected to remain largely dry during the morning and early afternoon hours, residents should prepare for scattered showers and thunderstorms by evening.

According to the forecast, only isolated light showers are expected in select areas until late afternoon. However, a more active weather system is likely to move in during the evening and nighttime, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall across different parts of the city. Rainfall intensity may range between 25 mm and 45 mm, particularly in the western and southern zones of Hyderabad.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has clarified that the city is unlikely to experience the kind of intense, widespread downpour witnessed yesterday. Still, the incoming showers could cause temporary disruptions in low-lying areas and on major traffic routes during peak evening hours.

Authorities have advised residents to stay updated with local weather alerts and plan outdoor activities accordingly. Commuters, in particular, are urged to remain cautious and avoid waterlogged roads during night hours when thunderstorms are expected to intensify.

With the monsoon season continuing, fluctuating weather patterns are becoming more common. Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other local bodies.