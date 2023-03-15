Hyderabad: Swiggy Delivery Boy Beaten by Gated Community Security Guards Over Lift Usage

Hyderabad: A Swiggy delivery boy was thrashed by security guards of a gated community in Hyderabad over using the lift service to deliver the food. The incident occurred in NCC Nagarjuna gated community in Raidurgam Police Station limits on Wednesday morning.

According to the Circle Inspector (CI) Mahesh, the delivery boy Shanta Kumar after picking the customer’s delivery from an eatery went to the gated community and delivered the food at around 9 am today.

Around six security guards of the gated community stopped Kumar while he was returning after delivering the food and asked him about the lift service he used to reach the customer’s flat. Kumar replied that he used the service lift to deliver the food but the guards were not convinced. They argued with him and started beating him. However, Kumar managed to escape them and filed a complaint with the Raidurgam police.

Acting on the complaint, the police initiated inquiry into the matter and based on the CCTV footage of the residential area, three security guards were arrested for their involvement in the attack. The police have launched a manhunt for three other accused in the case.

