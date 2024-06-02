Hyderabad Student Goes Missing in Los Angeles

A 23-year-old female student from Hyderabad, India has gone missing in Los Angeles, California. Authorities identified the missing student as Nitheesha Kandula, who attended Cal State University San Bernardino.

Kandula disappeared on May 28th, 2024 according to media reports from her hometown, Hyderabad. Her family reported her missing after losing contact with her during her studies in the United States.

#MissingPersonAlert: California State University, San Bernardino Police along with our partners in #LAPD, is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of @CSUSBNews Nitheesha Kandula, to contact us at: (909) 537-5165. pic.twitter.com/pZaJ35iwuq — Chief John Guttierez (@guttierez_john) June 1, 2024

This incident comes just weeks after another tragic case involving an Indian student in America. Mohammad Abdul Arfath, a 25-year-old from Hyderabad, went missing in late April in Cleveland, Ohio. Sadly, Arfath's body was later discovered, though the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

The Indian community in Los Angeles and Hyderabad has expressed deep concern over Kandula's mysterious disappearance. They urge local authorities to accelerate their search efforts and investigation to locate the missing student safely.

Family members describe Kandula as a dedicated student who regularly kept in touch with them back home. Her sudden loss of communication has left them extremely worried about her wellbeing.

The Indian Consulate has reached out to offer assistance in coordinating with American law enforcement on the case. As the search continues, Kandula's loved ones await any updates with bated breath, hoping for her safe return.