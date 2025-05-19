Hyderabad Shocker: Man Bites Off Woman’s Finger in Argument Over ₹30,000

In a shocking incident, an argument over money led to a man biting off a woman’s finger in Hyderabad. The disturbing event occurred in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad.

According to reports, a woman named Mamatha and her husband Hemanth had been living in a penthouse in Jawaharnagar, Jubilee Hills, which they had rented from a woman named Sujitha.

It is learned that Mamatha operated a chit fund business and was owed ₹30,000 by Sujitha. A few months ago, Mamatha and Hemanth vacated the penthouse and moved elsewhere.

However, on Sunday, the couple visited Sujitha’s home to demand the ₹30,000, claiming they urgently needed the money. An argument broke out among the three, prompting Sujitha’s mother, Latha (50), to intervene.

In a fit of rage, Hemanth allegedly bit Latha’s finger, severing it completely.

Latha was rushed to the hospital, where doctors said the finger could not be reattached.

Sujitha later filed a complaint with the Madhura Nagar police, who registered a case and took Hemanth into custody.