Hyderabad Sees Decline in Luxury Home Sales in First Half of 2025

Hyderabad witnessed a marginal decline in luxury home sales during the first half of 2025, according to a joint report released by CBRE and Assocham.

The report revealed that the luxury housing segment across India’s top seven cities recorded an impressive 85% year-on-year growth in sales between January and June 2025, with approximately 7,000 units sold, up from 3,750 units in the same period last year.

The seven cities covered in the report are Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Delhi-NCR led the surge with a three-fold increase in sales of luxury homes priced at ₹6 crore and above. A total of 3,960 luxury units were sold in the region, compared to 1,280 during the same period in 2024.

In Mumbai, luxury home sales rose to 1,240 units from 950 last year. Bengaluru also saw a significant rise, with sales growing to 200 units from just 80.

Kolkata witnessed a two-fold increase in luxury housing sales, with 190 units sold in H1 2025 compared to 70 in the previous year. Chennai reported a three-fold jump, with 220 units sold versus 65 in the year-ago period.

However, Hyderabad and Pune bucked the national trend, both registering a decline in luxury home sales. Hyderabad recorded 1,025 units sold, down from 1,140 in the same period last year. Pune saw sales fall to 120 units, compared to 160 in H1 2024.

The definition of luxury housing varies across cities. In Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, homes priced at ₹6 crore and above fall under the luxury category. In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the threshold is ₹5 crore, while in Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata, luxury homes are priced at ₹4 crore and above.

Commenting on the findings, Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director (Capital Markets and Land) at CBRE India, said: "India's residential market has entered a phase of strategic resilience. While macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong, the robust growth in luxury and premium housing reflects rising consumer confidence and evolving lifestyle aspirations."