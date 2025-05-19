Hyderabad’s Revamped Begumpet Station to Be Inaugurated by PM Modi on May 22

The redeveloped Begumpet Railway Station in Hyderabad is set to be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22. On the same day, the upgraded stations at Karimnagar and Warangal will also be inaugurated.

Begumpet Station has been renovated within a year at a cost of ₹26.55 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. As part of this Central government initiative, 14 railway stations across Hyderabad and Secunderabad are being redeveloped. As many as 40 railway stations are being renovated in Telangana with an estimated cost of ₹2,750 crore.

In Hyderabad, the redevelopment of stations such as Hitec City, Malakpet, Umdanagar, Hafeezpet, Yakutpura, and Malkajgiri is underway. Among these, modernization works at Hitec City, Malkajgiri, and Begumpet have been completed, while upgrades at the remaining stations are progressing in various phases.

The newly upgraded Begumpet Station features four escalators, two elevators, modern toilets, and other passenger-friendly amenities. As a tribute to Telangana’s cultural heritage, sculptures of the state bird — the Indian Roller (Pala Pitta) — have been installed at the station entrance.

Begumpet is one of the busiest railway stations in the city, following Secunderabad, Nampally, and Kacheguda, catering to over 15,000 passengers daily.

Notably, Begumpet is entirely operated by women — from the station master to ticket clerks, booking staff, and RPF constables. This all-women staffing model has been in place for over six years, setting a benchmark for gender inclusion in Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, redevelopment work at Kacheguda and Nampally stations is slated to begin soon. The Secunderabad Railway Station is already undergoing a massive ₹700-crore upgrade, with 50% of the work reportedly completed.