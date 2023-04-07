Hyderabad : Run for Jesus Rally to Commence at 6 am on April 8

Hyderabad: ‘Run for Jesus’ (RFJ) the biggest ecumenical rally will be held in Greater Hyderabad on Saturday. The unique evangelical and ecumenical rally will commence from 6 am from different locations in the city tomorrow. The central zone rally will start from St Mary's Basilica in Secunderabad.

Shri. Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Honorable Minister for Home, Government of Telangana will be the Chief Guest at the central zone rally.

His Eminence Cardinal Poola Anthony, the Archbishop of Hyderabad Archdiocese, Rt. Rev. Dr. K. Padma Rao, Bishop in Medak, Bishop M. A. Daniel, Resident Bishop, HRC-MCI, Bro. Paul Devapriyam Pulla, Chairman, Aradana TV and other dignitaries from the Church and State Governments are participating in the run at different locations across the city.

The Run will culminate in great rejoicing at the respective locations with Praise and Worship conducted by the local Gospel Singers and the senior Pastors will deliver a short Easter message.

The ecumenical rally will unite and bring together both the Catholic and Protestant Churches, proclaiming the message of crucifixion and resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter. Thousands of Christians from all the churches come onto the roads by walking, running and riding motorcycles/four-wheelers, waving flags and shouting with joy that “Christ is risen, indeed Christ is risen”.

The Run for Jesus rally was first conceived and introduced by Aradana TV Team in the year 2011. Initially it was organized in 30+ locations but now Run for Jesus has become a major annual Christian rally across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra and in a few locations abroad. Christian Youth, Lay Leaders, Pastors, Priests, Bishops and Heads of the Churches will be participating in their respective areas.

Over a period of time, it is observed that Churches, Christian leaders and community at large have started owning RFJ by voluntarily organizing the rally on the Saturday between Good Friday and Easter. Now this rally is being organized in over 500 locations on the same day and at the same time. Now RFJ has developed into a fully community-owned event. However, Aradana TV continues to promote and coordinate these massive rallies by working closely with the respective RFJ leaders across the states.

The organizers have invited all the Christian brethren to come and participate in large numbers and make the program a grand success and bring glory to God Almighty.

