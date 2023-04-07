Andhra Pradesh: Nellore TDP Leader Attacks TV Journalist Over YSRCP Flexi Issue

Nellore: The opposition Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) high-handedness was on full display yet again. This time a TDP leader thrashed the ruling YSR Congress party workers in Venkatachalam town in Nellore on Friday.

According to sources, the YSRCP workers were busy erecting the flexis of the government's welfare programmes. A local TDP leader named Rajendra approached them and started arguing with the ruling party workers over flexi placement.

When the YSRCP workers questioned him why he was interrupting their work, the TDP leader started beating them. Meanwhile, a TV channel reporter reached the spot to cover the clash.All of a sudden, the TDP leader whipped up a knife and attacked the journalist and fled the scene.

The YSRCP workers attempted to catch him but in vain. Later, they took an injured journalist to the nearest police station and filed a case against the TDP leader. The journalist was then taken to a hospital where he was given medical treatment. The YSRCP leaders have alleged that the TDP leaders are attacking the party workers at the behest of opposition leader Somi Reddy.

