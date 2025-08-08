Hyderabad Road Accident: Man Crushed to Death by RTC Bus in Banjara Hills

In a tragic road accident on Friday, August 8, a bike-borne man was fatally hit by an RTC bus on Road No. 1, Banjara Hills, opposite the Sakshi office. The impact dragged both the man and his scooter under the bus. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The incident occurred at around 12 p.m.

Traffic police and bystanders rushed to the scene, but their efforts were in vain. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The victim was reportedly carrying packets of noodles and is believed to have been a supplier to nearby restaurants. Further details are awaited.