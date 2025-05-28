Hyderabad Real Estate: ORR-Area Localities Lead Demand, Others Lag Behind

Hyderabad is witnessing a growing trend of residents moving from central city areas to suburban zones. Increasing traffic congestion, air and noise pollution in key city regions are driving people toward quieter, less crowded outskirts. This shift is also influenced by affordability and better living conditions in suburban areas.

Suburbs such as Patancheru, Shankarpally, Kandlakoya, Shamirpet, and Medchal are experiencing a spike in real estate demand. Many homebuyers, particularly IT professionals, are preferring these areas due to their proximity to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), enabling faster commute to office locations.

Another major factor boosting demand in these regions is the upcoming expansion of Hyderabad Metro Phase 2.0. Plans are underway to extend metro connectivity to Patancheru, Medchal, and Shamirpet, which is further increasing interest in these localities.

Buyers are particularly drawn to these suburbs for their affordable prices. Apartments and independent villas are available at lower rates compared to city centers. Additionally, the availability of modern infrastructure such as shopping malls, hotels, and reputed schools has made suburban living more attractive.

Meanwhile, prominent city areas like Himayatnagar, Chikkadpally, Musheerabad, Ashoknagar, Ramnagar, Narayanguda, Kachiguda, Tarnaka, Mehdipatnam, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Nizampet, and Pragathinagar are witnessing a decline in property interest. Even with rates dropping to ₹4000 per sq ft, old flats are not attracting buyers. Many owners in these central zones are trying to sell their properties but are unable to find buyers at their asking prices.

As a result, Hyderabad’s real estate landscape is shifting, with the suburbs emerging as the new hotspots for homebuyers seeking better value, cleaner environments, and improved connectivity.