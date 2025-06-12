Hyderabad Real Estate - KPHB Auction: Rs 2.98 Lakh Per Square Yard Breaks All Records

There’s been a lot of talk recently that Hyderabad’s real estate market has slowed down, especially after Revanth Reddy took over as the Chief Minister of Telangana. But the latest developments tell a very different story.

The Telangana Housing Board just made ₹142.78 crore by auctioning 18 open plots in Phase 7 of Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony. What’s more, the plots sold at a record-breaking ₹2.98 lakh per square yard — one of the highest rates seen in recent times.

The auction, held on Wednesday at the local community hall, attracted 84 bidders. Plot number 22 received the highest bid of ₹2.98 lakh per square yard, while the average rate across all 6,232 square yards was ₹2.38 lakh. Plot sizes ranged between 198 and 987 square yards.

These prices clearly show that Hyderabad’s real estate market is still strong, contradicting claims of a slowdown.

Besides KPHB, other areas like Kokapet, Shankarpalli, and Tellapur are also seeing active sales and major property deals.