Hyderabad Rave Party Raided: 50 Detained, Whisky and Beer Seized

Hyderabad’s outskirts were once again in the spotlight after a rave party involving drugs, alcohol, and casino coins was busted by police. The event took place at K. Chandrareddy Resorts, near Cherrapalli in Maheswaram Mandal, under the Rachakonda police jurisdiction. Acting on credible intelligence, SOT officers conducted a late-night raid and successfully broke up the illicit gathering.

Authorities revealed that the party was organized by a fertilizer company dealer from Guntur. The event, reportedly held under the pretense of a “business gathering,” brought together other dealers and business associates from his company.

The all-night party saw around 50 participants, including 14 women from Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Several businessmen and young men were also present. All attendees have been taken into custody for questioning.

During the operation, police seized three bottles of Black Dog whisky and two cartons of beer. Investigations are ongoing.