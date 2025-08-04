Hyderabad Rains: Thunderstorm Alert Issued, Citizens Urged to Stay Indoors

A severe weather warning has been issued for Hyderabad as a dangerous thunderstorm, fueled by a massive cumulonimbus cloud formation, is expected to sweep across the city. Weather watchers and local meteorologists have sounded a high-alert, advising residents to remain indoors and avoid non-essential travel.

The city is likely to receive over 50 mm of rainfall in a short span, which could result in localized flooding, waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and potential power outages. The storm is expected to be accompanied by intense lightning, strong winds, and heavy downpours.

“Dear people of Hyderabad, it's going to be a dangerous thunderstorm for the entire city. I'm repeating it again – please stay indoors. Massive cumulonimbus is developing. Stay alert,” warned Telangana Weatherman, a local weather enthusiast, amplifying the alert across social media.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are expected to issue updated advisories depending on how the storm progresses. Commuters are advised to stay home, and those living in low-lying areas are urged to take necessary precautions.

What to Expect:

Heavy rainfall exceeding 50mm in a short duration

Thunder, lightning, and gusty winds

Possible traffic snarls and power outages

Localized flooding in low-lying areas

Safety Tips:

Avoid going outdoors unless absolutely necessary

Stay away from trees, open fields, and water bodies during the storm

Unplug electrical appliances to prevent surge damage

Follow updates from IMD and GHMC

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is on alert and ready to respond to emergencies. Citizens can report flooding or emergency issues via the GHMC helpline.

Stay safe, Hyderabad.