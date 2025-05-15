Hyderabad Rains to Continue From May 15 -18, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Residents of Hyderabad woke up to cloudy skies and steady rains on Thursday, offering much-needed relief from the intense summer heat. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rainfall over the next four days, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Several parts of the city, including Saidabad, Musheerabad, Asifnagar, Amberpet, Charminar, Nampally, and Khairatabad, witnessed moderate to heavy showers on Thursday morning, as reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). The rain caused waterlogging in low-lying areas, leading to traffic snarls and commuter delays in multiple localities.

In light of the weather conditions, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad till May 18. Temperatures are expected to hover between 36 to 40 degrees Celsius during this period.

Heavy Rains Forecast for Telangana Districts

Beyond the capital, several districts across Telangana are likely to experience heavy rainfall. The IMD has sounded an orange alert for parts of the state on May 15 and 16, with a yellow alert in effect for May 17 and 18. Districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad are expected to receive significant rainfall, raising the possibility of thunderstorms and squalls.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, regions such as Srikakulam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, and the combined East and West Godavari districts are also forecast to receive rain during this spell.

Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to remain cautious, especially in zones prone to waterlogging and reduced visibility.