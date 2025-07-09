Hyderabad: One Dead, 14 Hospitalized After Consuming Adulterated Toddy

In a tragic incident, one person died in Hyderabad after consuming adulterated toddy. The deceased has been identified as Tulasi Ram (47), a resident of Sriram Nagar Colony in Hyder Nagar.

At least 15 people fell sick on Tuesday night after consuming adulterated toddy from licensed liquor shops in Hyderguda and Shamshiguda.

Initially, a few of them were admitted to Ramdev Hospital in Kukatpally. Soon after, more people began arriving at the hospital with symptoms of acute vomiting, diarrhoea, low blood pressure, and stomach pain.

Hospital authorities immediately alerted the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials and the police. Subsequently, health department officials arrived at the hospital and launched an investigation in collaboration with excise officials from the Medchal–Malkajgiri zone.

Initial investigations reportedly revealed that the toddy was laced with a cocktail of sedatives, including alprazolam, hydrochloride, and diazepam.

According to officials, two of the patients were found to have acute gastritis, while the others were reported to be in stable condition.

Upon learning of the incident, Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao visited the hospital and spoke to the doctors about the situation. He also directed the police and excise department to take action against the shops responsible for selling the adulterated toddy.