BADASS First Look: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Makes Bold First Impression

The much loved combo from Krishna and His Leela is reuniting and this time they are stepping into a whole new zone. Starboy Siddhu Jonnalagadda and filmmaker Ravikanth Perepu are back with Badass. This film is going to take Siddhu into a space we’ve never seen him in before. This project is written by Ravikanth Perepu and Siddhu Jonnalagadda, and directed by Ravikanth himself.

Siddhu is stepping far away from the vibrant entertaining zone of Tillu. In this film his madness will be on steroids bringing out a deep and mature performance that will mark a complete makeover for the actor.

The makers have unveiled the title along with a striking first look and the poster already grabs attention with its raw and bold statement “If middle finger was a man”

In today’s times it’s rare for content to instantly connect with audiences at first sight but this squad has done exactly that in their very first attempt.

With a bigger budget, a deeper story and a team that believes in pushing limits, this film is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated emotional dramas of 2026.

The film is being produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios. More updates will be out soon.