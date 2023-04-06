Hyderabad: Man Strangles Alcohol Addict Father, Flees

Hyderabad: A fight broke out between a father and his 22-year-old son over his alcohol addiction and the son killed him in the fight that ensued on Wednesday.

As per reports Nakki Sai Kumar who was working as a food delivery boy came home around 11 am and had an argument with his father who was in an inebriated state. As the fight escalated Sai Kumar in a fit of rage pinned his father to the ground and strangled him with a towel, killed him and fled from home after commiting the murder.

The deceased was identified as Nakka Venkatesh (50) who apparently was not staying with his family and would visit the family now and then. The family were reportedly fed up with his alcohol addiction and the nuisance that he would create whenever he came home.

Kulsumpura Station house officer, T Ashok Kumar said they are on the lookout for the accused.

Also Read: Airport-like Redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station At A Budget of Rs 719 Crore