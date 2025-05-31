Hyderabad Man Seeks Govt Help to Repatriate Daughter Trapped in US for 10 Years

Enduring his daughter’s suffering for 10 years, a father in Hyderabad has sought government assistance to bring her back from the United States.

At a press conference held in the city, Ghulam Afzal, accompanied by his lawyer Vijay Kumar, shared the ordeal his daughter has been facing at the hands of her ex-husband.

Fatima Hasna married a doctor named Dabiruddin in 2007. Soon after the marriage, the couple moved to the U.S.

Fifty-eight days after their relocation, Fatima discovered that Dabiruddin, a native of Gulbarga, had married her solely to immigrate to the U.S. This revelation led to frequent quarrels, prompting Fatima to return to India and file for divorce.

After the divorce was finalized, Fatima returned to the U.S. for her job. However, even after the separation, Dabiruddin continued to harass her. To her shock, he filed cases against her in the U.S., alleging that she had deceived him and brought him to the country under false pretences.

As a result, Fatima was booked under American law and was directed to pay maintenance to Dabiruddin.

Afzal stated that Fatima has been entangled in legal proceedings for the past 10 years and has been forced to pay maintenance to her ex-husband. Due to ongoing legal cases, she has also been prohibited from leaving the U.S.

Her father added that he has been sending his pension money to help Fatima pay the court-ordered maintenance. Expressing his helplessness, he appealed to both the State and Central governments to intervene and help bring his daughter back home. He also requested the extradition of Dabiruddin, against whom cases have been registered in India.