Hyderabad Internet Outage: WFH Employees Frustrated as Power Dept Cuts Cables

Citizens in Hyderabad, especially those working from home, were angered by TGSPDCL’s (Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana) decision to abruptly cut low-hanging and dangling internet and cable wires from electric poles.

Though the electricity department claimed the move was aimed at ensuring safety, it appeared to have backfired due to poor planning and the absence of prior intimation to citizens.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), TGSPDCL stated, “TGSPDCL teams clearing low hanging / dangling internet and cable wires from electric poles to ensure safety.”

The development drew a mixed response as some citizens welcomed the step, while many criticized the department for snapping cable and internet wires without advance notice.

One X user shared, “Careless service, Impacting of Internet usage People are WFH…? Also businesses are impacting because of your egoistic decisions…?”

Another user vented frustration at the sudden move and urged the Congress government to “use their mind for once.” He wrote, “Why don’t you think of impacts before doing something…? Internet is not working in most of places in city.”

Another employee was equally upset. He posted, “There was no prior intimation. We faced network issues the whole day. What are employees who work from home supposed to do?”

He further advised the government to work for the people, not against them.

An X user from Bandlaguda Jagir questioned why ISPs (Internet Service Providers) were not alerted before the cables were cut. “This is not the way. You cannot simply disrupt services impacting so many professionals. You must notify respective ISP providers for necessary action.”

He appealed to Airtel and Reliance Jio to restore services in his area.

Amid the chaos triggered by the sudden disruption, BRS working president and former IT Minister KT Rama Rao lashed out at the government.

In a sharp post on X, he wrote, “Elect a clown, expect a circus! TGSPDCL is snapping internet cables across Hyderabad without any intimation to ISPs or customers.”

He stressed that social media was flooded with angry users sharing grievances.

“Lakhs of internet users hit. WFH disrupted. Daily life in chaos. If there’s an issue with cables, there must be a proper process. But a clueless Revanth Govt resorts to such knee-jerk actions,” he observed.

The Cable Operators Association of India (COAI) also reacted, clarifying that a major network outage affected large numbers of home broadband users in the city on Tuesday (August 19). It blamed the electricity department’s indiscriminate and aggressive cutting of optical fiber cables for the disruption.

“The COAI wishes to highlight that internet cables do not carry electricity and are therefore unrelated to power infrastructure,” said Lt. Gen Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI.