Hyderabad Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Traffic Plan For Khairatabad and Balapur Ganesh Processions

Ahead of the grand Ganesh Visarjan processions on September 6, the Hyderabad Collectorate has issued the route map for the immersion of the famous Khairatabad Ganesh and Balapur Ganesh.

Multiple teams from the police, GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), Revenue, Roads and Buildings, and HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) are working together to ensure the festivities pass off peacefully.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hyderabad Collector Harichandana Dasari shared the route maps for the Khairatabad and Balapur Ganesh processions.

For Balapur Ganesh, the Shobha Yatra will begin from Kattamaisamma and proceed to Tank Bund via Keshavagiri, Chandrayangutta X Road, Charminar, Afzalgunj, MJ Market, Abids GPO, Liberty, and Ambedkar Statue.

For Khairatabad Ganesh, the procession will move to Tank Bund from Bada Ganesh via Old PS Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Talli, and Ambedkar Statue.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth immersion. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu, Additional CP Vikram Singh Mann, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, Hyderabad Traffic Joint CP Joel Davis, and Hyderabad Collector Harichandra Dasari inspected the Balapur Vinayaka route on September 3 (Wednesday).

Officials were briefed on vehicle movement, idol height limits, uninterrupted power supply, traffic diversions, and emergency medical services.

As many as 30,000 police personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents during the Ganesh immersions.

So far, 1,21,905 Ganesh idols have been immersed till September 2, with around 50,000 more scheduled for immersion on September 6 — the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.