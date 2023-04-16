Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out in Kushaiguda Building, Three Dead

Hyderabad: At least three members of the same family died after a fire broke out at a timber depot in Kushaiguda area of Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

The deceased from the Warangal family were identified as Suresh, Suma and Babu. The fire broke out in the wee hours and soon the smoke started spreading to the adjacent building.

It is suspected the occupants of the building died of asphyxiation as the family members couldn’t exit the building due to heavy smoke. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to control the raging fire. The fire fighting team entered the house after dousing the fire and found the bodies of family members. They shifted the bodies to the government hospital.

Officials suspect short circuit to be a reason behind the mishap. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and are investigating it.

