Nandini Gupta Crowned Femina Miss India World 2023

Imphal: Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta was crowned as Femina Miss India World 2023 on Saturday. Delhi's Shreya Poonja ended up the first runner-up and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang became the second runner-up.

A grand ceremony to pick the next Femina Miss India World 2023 was held in Manipur’s capital Imphal. Nandini, a resident of Kota, will represent India at the 71st edition of the grand Miss World pageant which is going to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

Miss India’s official Instagram page shared a picture of the grand finale of 59th Femina Miss India 2023 and its winners with a caption, “WORLD - here she comes! Nandini Gupta has conquered our stage and taken over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance and beauty! We're so proud and can't wait to see her on the Miss World stage! We're so proud of your journey and all the hard work you've undertaken to earn the crown to your full credit. May you shine always! Ladies and gentlemen, welcome your new reigning queen, Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023.”

The glittering grand finale show was hosted by Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednekar. Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday attended the star-studded event. 30 aspirants from 29 states and Union Territories participated in the beauty pageant.

